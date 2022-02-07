Firefighters contain blaze at Milford auto shop

Firefighters from six departments responded to a fire at an automobile repair shop on state Route 28 in the village of Milford on Sunday afternoon.
Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones said a caller reported a possible building fire, with thick smoke coming from behind the Three Aces Auto Repair shop at 20 S. Main St. in Milford. The Milford Fire Department arrived from 1,200 feet up the road, as did firefighters from Mount Vision, Cooperstown, Hartwick Companies 1 and 2, and Schenevus.
The crews “did quick work on the fire and had it knocked out without extension,” which means that the fire did not spread to much of the building, Jones explained in a phone interview. The fire was behind a wood furnace and burned the wall behind the chimney, he said. There were no injuries.
In general, there are more fire calls in the winter months, as soon as it gets cold and people are using additional sources of heat, Jones said. The emergency services coordinator wanted to emphasize how important it is to clean stoves and furnaces regularly. Furnaces should be cleaned annually and “when burning wood or oil, they should be cleaning it at least quarterly,” he said. “Maybe folks will listen and it will save us some work in the long run.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.