The Firefighters Association of the State of New York is calling upon both houses of the state Legislature and the governor to include funding for volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention initiatives in the final state budget.
According to a recently published FASNY economic impact study, volunteer firefighters help New York taxpayers save $4.7 billion annually through their services.
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has dropped over the last two decades, the release said. The current 80,000 volunteers “are working hard to respond to more calls than ever before, and calls are increasingly diverse. including medical emergencies, flooded basements, downed power lines, automobile accidents, and of course fires,” according to the release. “More firefighters are needed to help meet these 21st-century challenges, and bolstering the ranks is critical to providing optimum and necessary levels of protection for residents.”
To support ongoing recruitment and retention efforts, FASNY is calling for inclusion in the final budget agreement of:
• An increase in the current New York State Income Tax Credit for volunteer firefighters — a program that has not seen an increase since it was initiated more than 15 years ago.
• Removal of the prohibition on allowing volunteer firefighters to file for both a local property tax abatement and the state income tax credit.
• A proposed state-funded stipend for those who complete certain basic firefighting courses.
“Our state’s 80,000 volunteer firefighters are working hard to protect their communities and respond to emergencies both large and small” FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. said. “We need more men and women to join our ranks and we want them to join the volunteer fire service for the satisfaction of being the one their neighbors look to in an emergency.
“But we also need to provide both new recruits and our existing volunteer firefighters with the recognition and support they need to dedicate the time and commitment required to do the job. We are calling upon both houses of the Legislature and the Governor to include the funding and support we need for firefighter recruitment and retention in the final state budget,” he said.
