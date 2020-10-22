First Night Oneonta will replace its usual holiday events with a two-week festival of lights in Neahwa Park.
"You can tell people it's going to be spectacular," First Night Chair Carol Mandigo told the Daily Star on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The plans are tentative and subject to city approval, but Mandigo said Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner is on the First Night board and has been involved with the development of the idea.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and members of the Parks and Recreation Committee have been supportive of the idea to create a holiday event suited for the coronavirus pandemic.
The tentative plan is for the event to begin Friday, Dec. 18, and run through Sunday, Jan. 3, she said. The park will have a drive through route for people to see the displays.
Part of the plan is for groups, families and individuals to build their own displays, Mandigo said. There will be awards for the best displays.
"Businesses, families, social clubs, church groups, everybody can make or even sponsor a display, because we have a lot of talented artists in the community who would be able to design something, if someone wanted to be involved but did not have the time or did not want to do it themselves."
Mandigo said there will be some special nights, including nights with musical or entertainment acts.
"Of course, you can't get out of your car, but it will just be something nice for people to hear as they drive through," she said.
Mandigo said people have been excited since word got out about the event.
"We're hoping to make this an annual event," she said. "If we get enough partners, we can expand, like we did with our Hometown Fourth of July.
"We'd really like people to get in touch with us," she said.
For more information, email firstnightoneonta@gmail.com or call Mandigo at 607-435-1128.
