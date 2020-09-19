A marijuana eradication detail resulted in 131 marijuana plants seized and five people arrested this month in Schoharie County, state police announced in a media release. The arrests were a result of state police coordinated effort with Aviation, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and troopers and sergeants from the State Police station in Cobleskill.
State Police charged each of the following with a misdemeanor charge unlawful growing of marijuana and a violation of unlawful possession of marijuana:
Caroline, E. Warner, who was arrested in the town of Richmondville; Jonathan L. Pitt, who was arrested in the town of Schoharie; Edward Cook, who was arrested in the town of Wright; and William J. Coyne Jr. and Beverly Sisco, who were both arrested in the town of Summit.
All were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.