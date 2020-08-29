Five SUNY Oneonta students who are alleged to have served as hosts of large off-campus parties have been suspended, the college announced in a media release Saturday afternoon.
Since the start of the college's fall season Monday, Aug. 24, at least 56 students — 27 of those newly reported Saturday, have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the state to step in and help city and college officials try to contain the virus.
Officials from Upstate Medical Center and from the SUNY Health and Welfare Department are assisting SUNY Oneonta officials for a mandatory, rapid pool testing of about 3,000 students for COVID-19.
The investigation that led to the suspensions was a joint effort between the city of Oneonta and the college.
“We took these actions following Oneonta Police Department reports of large student gatherings downtown,” SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Morris in the release. “Along with suspending five students, we also have suspended one organization with campus ties and anticipate interim suspending two others later today.”
In a statement to campus, Morris said that law enforcement officials on campus and in the cty of Oneonta will continue working together to confront situations that compromise students’ and residents’ safety. She added that as part of that ongoing effort, University Police Chief Jennifer Fila will ride along with an Oneonta Police Department patrol this evening.
“City of Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and I are striving to ensure your well-being. Now, more than ever, we all must take seriously our collective responsibility to contain the pandemic,” she said in the release. “I recognize that the majority of us are doing just that. However, the city and the college will take action against those who do not appear to share this commitment.”
in the release, Herzig said he supports the college’s disciplinary actions, noting that most college students have been responsible citizens.
“I applaud President Morris’ swift response to events which can jeopardize the health of all members of the Oneonta community,” he said. “We share the common goal of preventing the spread of this highly contagious disease. This is a time which requires shared sacrifice. I greatly appreciate the overwhelming majority of our young people who are demonstrating a true sense of community.”
