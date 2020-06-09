First Night Oneonta announced Tuesday the cancellation of its annual Hometown 4th of July Festival in Neahwa Park after being unable to get permits from the state health department needed to hold a mass gathering in the park.
“We are hoping that when the social distancing requirements are relaxed and it is safe for families to gather that we will be able to hold a smaller festival in honor of our community's wonderful essential workers who have risked their health and the health of their loved ones to serve us all during this pandemic,” said Carol Mandigo, chair of First Night Oneonta, Inc.
“The First Night committee is not taking the summer off,” Mandigo continued. The organization partnered with LEAF, Inc. to promote and organize the Great Otsego Outdoor Challenge and an upcoming Super Smash Brothers play-at-home video game tournament.
First Night is also discussing a collaboration with the City of Oneonta to provide entertainment on Main Street as local businesses begin to reopen, Mandigo said.
For more information, visit coinoplegends.com/leaf-smash-tournament or find “Otsego Outdoor Challenge” on Facebook.
The Village of Stamford and the Stamford Fire Department announced June 4 the postponement of the village’s annual Flag Day Parade.
The parade, initially scheduled for June 14, will be held “at a future date to be announced,” according to a statement from the village. The event was canceled “after conversations with the Delaware County Board of Health and other state agencies.”
“Village government finds itself on the front line in interpreting and employing guidance from Albany,” the statement read. “While adding another disappointment for those anticipating a cherished summer event, it was decided that erring on the side of caution was the most prudent route to take.”
Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 79. Of those, two are hospitalized, seven are isolating at home, five are deceased and 65 have recovered.
One individual remains under precautionary quarantine and 16 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 4,053 tests on 2,704 individuals, 2,556 of which have yielded negative results and 46 of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported 135 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up one from the day prior. The county has conducted 6,222 tests to date.
One individual is hospitalized, five are deceased and 103 have recovered, according to a media release. Eighty-one individuals remain under quarantine.
Otsego and Schoharie counties did not release COVID-19 case updates Tuesday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported June 2 in Otsego and 50 were reported in Schoharie.
