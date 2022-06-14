Unadilla upheld a tradition of patriotism with its 71st consecutive Flag Day Parade, Tuesday, June 14, in the Otsego County village.
Flag Day commemorates the United States’ adoption of its first national flag on June 14, 1777.
Unadilla Mayor Jake Cotten called the 60-minute event “iconic” and “pretty spectacular,” estimating attendance “in the thousands.”
“It’s definitely gotten bigger,” he said. “It’s been 71 years, and even during COVID, (the fire department) made it a point to still have it, so we didn’t make that gap. It gives the community a sense of pride and it brings them together, even if just for one day.”
Unadilla resident Dorothy Rudolph, who annually distributes American flags along the parade route to “promote patriotism and promote community spirit,” said she appreciates the event.
“I think it’s a great idea and I wish more places had Flag Day parades,” she said. “I enjoy this.”
Unadilla firefighter and resident Jeff Jones has planned the parade for three years. Maintaining it, Jones said, is important to him and the community.
“I love doing stuff like this and organizing things,” he said. “This is a fire department-run parade … and nobody really does a Flag Day parade, or they don’t know much about Flag Day.
“We do it, rain or shine; we’re dedicated. We have Troop 1 here for the Boy Scouts and we want to make sure we have the longest-running Flag Day parade and, as far as I know, it’s the oldest in the country. We’ve got a lot of rich history here, with the Baseball Hall of Fame and how old (the area) is, so, for a little small town … in upstate New York, to keep this Flag Day parade (going) is pretty cool.”
Planning for the parade, Jones said, begins months in advance.
“I’ve had the flyer out … and I sent them out to all the fire departments in the tri-county area,” he said. “I contact different motorcycle groups, tow trucks, the Little League here in Unadilla, the school marching band, local and state officials and we do an ice-cream social for the kids, free of charge.”
Jones, too, said the event has expanded, with growth expected to continue.
“This year, we really reached out more, social media-wise, so the word is out,” he said, noting roughly 60 participating groups. “I think this is … the biggest year, and we keep trying to grow it bigger and bigger. There were close to 20 fire departments — Pittsfield, Cooperstown, a bunch of departments in Delaware and some in Chenango (counties). We have gotten a lot more feedback and a lot of people have seen it more. Last year, a Utica (news station) did a small story, so it’s slowly getting out there, more statewide. I’m already planning for four years down the road, because that will be the 75th anniversary, and there’s a time capsule at the Community Field and it’s the same year that gets dug up, so I’m planning on a festival-type deal for the whole day. I love it; it’s definitely getting a lot more popular and it’s not only good for the community, it’s good PR for the fire department and we’re always looking for new members.
“I think people are realizing that it is an actual holiday,” Jones continued. “It’s like Memorial Day: you’re there to remember and thank all of the men and women that have served and protected and are still serving. This commemorates the flag and what that means not only to us in the town, but throughout the whole country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.