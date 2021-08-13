More than a century and a half after the last shots were fired in the deadliest military conflict in American history, the battle over the right to sell and display the Confederate flag shambles on in the mountains of upstate New York.
Delaware County Fair Board President Ed Rossley declined to outline the board’s stance on the sale and display of the Confederate flag, just days before the opening of the fair’s 134th season Monday, Aug. 16.
“I’m not getting into that,” he repeated twice in an Aug. 12 phone call with The Daily Star.
“It’s a done deal. We’re not going to bring that subject up,” he said, adding: “It’s the media that stirs up that mess anyway.”
The mess, as Rossley describes it, began in 2015, shortly after an avowed white supremacist slaughtered nine Black churchgoers gathered for Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
“The Charleston shooting was in June, and at the August fair, suddenly the Confederate flag is the centerpiece,” said Christina Hunt Wood, founder of Get Woke Catskills and a charter member of Fair for All, a Delaware County-based advocacy group aimed at curtailing the sale and display of what its members describe as “racist merchandise.”
The Charleston shooter was convicted of 33 federal hate crimes and murder charges after he was found to espouse racial hatred in an online manifesto published before the shooting and diary pages written from jail afterward.
Dozens of online photos surfaced of the shooter, who was 19 at the time, posing with Confederate flags reignited a national debate about the continuing display of the flag, prompting a vote by the South Carolina General Assembly to remove the flag from State Capitol grounds shortly thereafter.
“When I was growing up in the ‘80s, you’d see the flag here and there — I think it was mostly a ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ thing,” said Wood, a Black woman who was raised in Jefferson. “It wasn’t a hot commodity until 2015, and suddenly every rundown old barn had a shiny new Confederate flag.”
Leslie Kauffman, another Fair for All founding member, was escorted from the Walton fairgrounds in 2017 after members of the Delaware County Fair board complained she was harassing an out-of-state vendor selling Confederate flags and other merchandise.
Kauffman said she was only taking photos of the items on display for documentation purposes.
“I was banned for life,” she recalled. “But that lasted only as long as it took my lawyer to call and tell them how much legal trouble they’d be in if I sued them.”
While fair board members posted signs surrounding the vendor’s booth prohibiting photography, claiming it was their right as owners of the private grounds, Kauffman said her attorney explained that such bans must be enforced universally across the property or not at all.
“It was an aggressive and authoritarian response,” Kauffman said. “I never understood the enormous lengths they would go to with the sheriff’s office to protect one hate vendor from Florida.”
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said his deputies provide a 24/7 security detail for the fairgrounds and have for decades.
“It’s a public fair, but it’s a private space,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a gray area.”
DuMond said he responded to the scene within minutes of his deputy requesting assistance at the scene of Kauffman’s alleged harassment of the vendor.
“The fair board wanted to throw them off the fairgrounds,” he said. “It was me who told them they were free to protest.”
Keeping his personal opinions on the Confederate flag to himself, DuMond said, “Professionally, we absolutely cannot have a stance on it.”
“We are obligated to follow the constitutions of the United States and the state of New York,” he said. “I certainly understand Fair for All’s passion, but they have to understand what we are obligated to do here.”
“It’s their absolute right to protest the flag — that’s guaranteed under the First Amendment,” DuMond said of the advocacy group. “But it’s also the First Amendment rights of the person who wants to sell it. They can’t have it both ways.”
Members of Fair for All said they have long been suspicious of DuMond’s local influence on the matter, pointing to his three-year presidency of the board of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County.
Earlier this month, the board unanimously issued a statement “clearly (opposing) the display and/or sale of symbols of racial hatred at the Delaware County fair, including the Confederate flag.”
“We recognize that there are historical and present-day injustices that have made access to capital, land, education and supportive networks more challenging for people of color, indigenous people, women, people who are economically disadvantaged, and immigrants,” the statement read. “We will continue to be actively engaged and involved in relationship building, collaboration, and support of efforts to build a diverse, equitable and just society. We will strive to act as a leader in modeling how to provide equitable and just support to all people.”
Kauffman, who said Fair for All and other similarly minded organizations had called upon the CCE board to take a public stance for years, said she didn’t think it was a coincidence that the statement was issued after DuMond finished his term as board president in 2019.
Current board President Donna Noonan-Dickson, who took office in 2020, said the statement is sincere.
“We want people to know we’re here to help,” she said. “It’s, ‘We welcome you. How can we help you?”
DuMond told The Daily Star that an attorney for CCE advised the board to take a neutral stance on the issue throughout his tenure.
“There’s a new guy in office, federally,” he said. “Maybe things have changed. Maybe there’s a different attorney.”
Noonan-Dickson said she isn’t aware of any “previous intervention by an attorney.”
“We drafted that statement based on our values of inclusion and diversity,” she said. “We not only write our statements, we walk the walk.”
Six years and two presidential elections after “asking nicely” that the Delaware County Fair board move to ban Confederate flags and other regalia, Wood said she remains frustrated with its inaction.
“I’ve lost faith in a faction of this community that historically I would try to have patience for,” she said. “The same people who continue to say the flag is not a problem because they want to maintain their racial superiority can’t see their own white fragility until they’re faced with the high road and having their beliefs exposed if they don’t take it.”
“Our work in Delaware County hasn’t accomplished what we wanted, but we have partners across the state that have been successful,” Kauffman said. “We’ve made an enormous amount of progress statewide — we’re really proud of that. The Delaware County Fair really is an outlier.”
The Chenango County Fair Board of Directors amended its vendor contract to prohibit the display of items that “may offend or pose a public health or safety concern,” including the Confederate flag, according to board President Mary Weidman.
Items “of a political nature,” including flags and banners reading, “F*** Biden,” are also banned from display, Weidman said.
“We’ve been very careful about letting our vendors know that if they’re going to sell it, they can’t display it,” Weidman said. “This is an agricultural fair. It’s for children and their families. We don’t need any of that stuff around.”
Calling the decision a “no-brainer,” Weidman said the fair board adopted its language from that was used by state Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball in his Aug. 2018 letter to New York’s 52 county fairs, urging a ban on “items that run counter to our great state's long history of inclusion for all.”
“We respectfully urge you to join us in this effort and ensure that all of our fairs are a safe gathering place for our families and community members,” Ball wrote. “New York State stands firm against bias and intolerance of all kinds and our fairs, which are a critical component of our agricultural economy and social fabric of our communities, should represent the very best of New York.”
The state has no direct authority or oversight over county fairs, which are typically run by private or nonprofit entities, but has provided millions in funding for infrastructure upgrades over the last several years and also reimburses local fairs for small cash prizes, including the winnings of agricultural contests.
“Who is the fair for, really?” said Kaufmann, a former 4-H leader and a Delaware County Fair patron of more than two decades. “It’s for the kids and it’s for the agriculture specialists.”
“We absolutely just loved it as a place that brought together so many people from so many different backgrounds. It was so magical to be a part of,” she continued. “It’s such a shame what it’s become, all because year after year, the same folks go to such great lengths to keep selling hate merchandise.”
“I have lost all respect for those organizers and these institutions,” Wood said. “I don’t feel people are willing to learn or have empathy or try to understand where somebody else is coming from.”
In spite of the Confederate flag’s proponents’ refusal to surrender, Wood and Kauffman said they are heartened by the crop of progressive-minded groups growing in Fair for All’s wake, naming in particular Catskills Unity, the Young Progressives of Delaware County, and Anti-Racist Catskills.
“The Young Progressives of Delaware County vehemently oppose the sale and display of confederate flags at the Delaware County Fair and passionately support the efforts of our friends at Fair For All as they strive to eradicate this symbol of hatred from one of our counties most celebrated traditions,” the group said in a statement. “While many of us have fond memories of days and nights spent at the county fair with friends and families, the experience is deeply tainted for everybody when the promotion, display, and sale of such a hurtful and racist symbol are allowed by the Fair Board.”
“We’re a historically red county, and obviously a lot of people support ex-President Trump, but we’ve seen more organizations taking these values and initiatives and have that open, welcoming spirit we wanted to project. Fewer and fewer and fewer people support what Ed Rossley is doing — it’s not some large and growing constituency.”
“There may come a point where that ‘us’ they’re protecting won’t be there anymore,” Hunt said.
