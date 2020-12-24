The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may lead to significant flooding in the four county area tonight and tomorrow.
A flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties, and through Friday afternoon in Schoharie County.
Rain is moving into the area this morning, then will becomes moderate to heavy this afternoon through tonight. Warm temperatures will also produce rapid snow melt, the National Weather Service in Binghamton announced in an alert.
The combination of snow melt and a widespread 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will cause urban and flash flooding, the NWS said, and 3 to 4 inches of rain may fall in the highest terrain. Up to 6 inches of rain may fall in the eastern Catskills. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and may rise well above flood stage tonight, with problems continuing Friday, the NWS said.
The NWS has issued a flood warning for the following local rivers: The Susquehanna River at Bainbridge and Unadilla; the Chenango River at Sherburne and Greene; the Unadilla River at Rockdale, the West Branch of the Delaware River at Walton; and the Beaver Kill at Cooks Falls.
A wind advisory is also in effect for Schoharie County from 6 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result, according to an alert from NWS in Albany.
Also, the because of predicted high winds and flooding today, the First Night Board has chosen to turn off the power at the Oneonta Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park tonight. All displays will be fully illuminated again Friday, Christmas Day, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.