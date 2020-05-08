As the coronavirus pandemic reached its fever pitch in early spring, New York state seemingly came to a halt, with schools and businesses shut down and many working from home.
In spite of the pandemic, life goes on — babies are still born, birthdays and anniversaries come around again; couples still wed, even if in a parking lot; seniors will still graduate, even if they don’t physically cross the stage; get-well tidings are still sent, and losses are still mourned — and all are still essential flower-giving occasions.
Despite being labeled “nonessential” by the state, a few local flower shops remained in business to meet the demand.
As sole proprietorships, Mohican Flowers in Cooperstown and Netty’s Flowers in Walton continue to operate, although both businesses have shifted to a primarily delivery-based business model since social distancing has become the norm.
Mother’s Day is the biggest floral holiday of the year, according to Bill Waller, who co-owns Mohican Flowers with his wife, Carol.
“Valentine’s Day is big — everybody thinks everybody has a sweetheart, but that’s not really true,” he said. “Not everybody has a sweetheart, but everybody has a mom.”
Mother’s Day floral sales account for 20% of annual business, Waller said.
While other holidays traditionally call for specific flowers — roses for Valentine’s Day, lilies for Easter — Mother’s Day brings in orders “across the board,” Waller said, including bouquets, baskets and arrangements.
Kyley Strub, owner of Netty’s Flowers, said the pandemic dealt the business a blow by causing the cancellation of Mother’s Day make-your-own basket workshops, which usually draw around 100 attendees each year.
Netty’s Flowers was forced to close for more than a month when the store’s wholesaler stopped delivering, Strub said, and resumed just last week.
Mohican Flowers also closed its doors for a few weeks after the state’s initial shut-down order, Waller said.
“We emptied the place out, and then we realized that Mother’s Day was coming. We didn’t want to let the mothers down,” he said. “Carol decided to open the shop as just one person — her — and me, as the unpaid delivery boy.”
The Cooperstown shop relies on four wholesalers that import their flowers primarily from Canada and South America, Waller said, but all four ceased operations in March, all but eliminating the store’s fresh-cut flower selection.
“We couldn’t offer long-stem roses — we just couldn’t get them,” Waller said. “Now we can, just for Mother’s Day. Everybody realized this is the biggest holiday, so everybody’s trying their darndest to get flowers through.”
Despite entering their busiest season of the year, both shop owners said it’s difficult to ignore the impact of the virus on their businesses.
“Our business is hurt in the sense that people aren’t working,” Strub said. “People like to send flowers to a workplace, where other people can see them. That’s part of the fun of it.”
“A huge part of our business was taken away when we missed Easter — Easter is huge, with all the churches ordering flowers,” she continued.
“Even trying to keep open — answering the phone, delivering, doing what we do in all ways we can — we’ve lost two-thirds of the business that isn’t coming back,” Waller said. “These are events that are canceled, like weddings and the Springbrook Gala and the cotillion, of course all the conventions at the hotel — all that’s gone.”
At-home delivery orders continue to come in as they ordinarily would, Strub said. “There is of course a little dip in sales, but I think we’re OK.”
“We deliver to the hospital, we deliver to all the nursing homes, and now we’re leaving flowers on people’s porches,” Waller said. “We’re a rural delivery service. We’re used to not catching people at home.”
“Being a delivery person is a fantastic thing to do,” he continued. “Flowers are pretty, they’re free — you’re usually not paying for it — and they’re usually a surprise. Most people greet the floral delivery person with a happy smile.”
Waller and Strub agreed that their businesses wouldn’t flourish without the support of their communities.
“Mohican Flowers is such a community thing,” Waller said. “It’s not unusual for people to call us up and volunteer to come in and help out.”
“This town is really good about coming together to support our local businesses,” Strub said. “That’s the nice thing about Walton — we’re a community that really takes care of each other.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
