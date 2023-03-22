The owners of a Fly Creek auto shop have decided to call it quits after 37 years in business.
Staffin Auto Repair, family-owned and operated repair shop in Fly Creek, is due to close at the end of April or beginning of May, according to owners Betty and Michael Staffin, who said Wednesday, March 22, they are waiting to receive the final closing date.
The couple purchased the business in 1986. It had been operated as an auto repair shop, Frank’s Shop, prior to their ownership. The Staffins said the building has been used as an auto repair shop since 1948, about 75 years.
Michael is the third generation of auto mechanics in the Staffin family, he said. His grandfather and father were auto mechanics. He said he’s “been in it my whole life.”
Michael said business has been great over the years. He’s enjoyed, “Mainly meeting the people.”
Betty said, “We’ve had some wild, wild customers over the years.”
Betty said Michael has a good following and always has. She said they trust him. “It’s bittersweet,” she said. Staffin’s have third-generation customers.
The business typically employs, “two technicians, maybe three,” Michael said. “We’ve had some great help throughout the years.” Betty said, during the summer months, they’ve hired “school kids that wanted to work.”
Michael and Betty said they are done working. Betty said, “We’re old and we’re going to retire.”
The entire property will be sold and will no longer be in operation as an auto repair shop. The property will be commercial, and could be used in a myriad of ways. The couple said they are “on plan C.” They tried to sell the business as an auto repair shop, but the plan did not come to fruition.
Both Staffins said they want to stress how much they’ve appreciated the customers throughout the years, saying they would not have been successful without loyal customers and their business.
Michael and Betty will host an open house in combination with a retirement party at the garage sometime in April. The date is yet to be determined, they said.
