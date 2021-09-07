COVID mitigation measures will be in place for an upcoming performance at the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the Board of Directors of Destination Oneonta has adopted COVID-19 protocols for its concert on Oct. 15 featuring The Legendary Wailers at Foothills.
“Our goal is to gather our community as safely as possible for a wonderful night of music,” DO Director of Membership and Events Katrina Van Zandt said. “Given the rise of the Delta variant in our community, we feel these measures are necessary to protect all our guests during the concert so we can all have a great time.”
Proof of full vaccination (at least two weeks since a final shot) is required for entry. Paper, digital apps, and photographs of valid documents will be accepted at the door, or a guest may provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the concert. All guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside Foothills unless actively eating or drinking.
Tickets are now on sale for the concert, which also includes a performance by Cooperstown’s Hanzolo. The Destination Oneonta Harvest Party will be held the following afternoon in Neahwa Park. For more information on the events, visit destinationoneonta.com.
