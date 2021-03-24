FRANKLIN — Blaine Lambrecht’s birthday is going to the dogs.
In lieu of birthday gifts, the soon-to-be 8-year-old is collecting pet food and supplies for the Delaware Valley Humane Society and the Susquehanna SPCA.
“I’m doing this because it’s a really nice thing to do for the animals, and because I love animals,” Blaine said.
Blaine’s mother, Nicole, said the donation drive was inspired in part by his sister, 10-year-old Amelya, who organized a “hat day” fundraiser at school to benefit both shelters in the wake of last year’s rescue of 20 dogs from an alleged fighting ring in their hometown, a group now known as the Franklin 20.
“I wanted to do something because they had lots of dogs and they might need more money to take care of them all,” Amelya said.
With matching donations from Franklin-based businesses the Tulip & the Rose and Annadale Farms Photography, Amelya raised more than $800 for the shelters last spring.
“Other than wearing his hat to school, Blaine wasn’t very involved with that, but when his birthday came around, he had still been talking about the dogs,” Nicole said. “I told him we can’t have a traditional birthday, but we can do something to help.”
Nicole said her kids typically trade in having a birthday party for going on a wintertime family vacation, usually to an indoor waterpark, but for his 7th birthday last year, Blaine finally wanted to celebrate with friends.
When a social gathering was made impossible by the onset of the pandemic-related restrictions about two weeks before his March 27 birthday, Nicole said, the Franklin Fire Department organized a drive-by birthday parade featuring teachers, family, friends and community members.
“This has been our community for a really, really long time,” Nicole said. “We try to help when we can. We’ve been really fortunate through this pandemic, so we want to be able to help where we can.”
The Lambrecht home is a haven for animals in need: one cat, Tater, was rescued from beneath Nicole’s parents’ garage on the property adjacent to theirs, and Amelya’s cat, Felix, was part of a litter the family took in and bottle-fed from the time the kittens were three weeks old.
The eldest family dog, a 7-year-old beagle named Boomer, was rescued from a neglectful situation Nicole stumbled across online, and 6-month-old Copper was taken in after a family friend’s dog had an unexpected litter.
“Once this pandemic is over, I look forward to giving these kids some big hugs!” DVHS shelter manager Erin Insinga said. “What a kind and thoughtful sentiment to put the needs of our animals and the animals at SQSPCA before their own.”
“In animal shelters, we often see sad cases and are under a lot of stress,” SQSPCA executive director Stacie Haynes said. “To receive support from amazing kids like Blaine and Amelya is so encouraging. It gives us hope for the future and helps us today. It’s absolutely incredible. We could not be more grateful for such a meaningful contribution!”
When the siblings met some of the Franklin 20 survivors when they dropped off their donations last spring, Amelya was particularly taken with Ferdinand, a 2-year-old pit bull whose tail had to be amputated because of injuries suffered during his ordeal.
“I felt sad for the dogs because they lost some stuff,” Amelya recalled. “They had scratches all over.”
Ferdinand has since been adopted and renamed Buster, according to Insinga.
“We were very cautious at first because Erin said they hadn’t had him around any kids, but he didn’t give any inclination that there would be trouble,” Nicole said. “She brought him out and he was great. He licked them from head to toe and jumped all over them — he was just so happy to see them.”
Amelya, who said she dreams of becoming a veterinarian and opening her own animal shelter out in the country, said she plans to host a similar fundraiser for her upcoming birthday in May.
“These kids should be commended for their generosity and it’s obvious that their parents are showing them to be little humane humans,” Insinga said. “I think that these awesome efforts speak to their character and it is truly remarkable. Things like this are a reminder that it doesn’t take too much to make a real difference. Thanks to these kiddos, there will be a lot of animals benefiting from their kindness and selflessness.”
The Delaware Valley Humane Society is collecting multipurpose household cleaner, bleach, laundry detergent, disinfecting wipes and spray, twist mops, wood pellets, canned cat food and gift cards to McDowell & Walker. The Susquehanna SPCA is in need of canned dog food and dry cat and dog food.
Donations can be left in the tote on the porch of the Lambrecht family home at 128 Center Street in Franklin. Monetary donations can be made via checks payable to either shelter or online via PayPal to lambrechtnicole@yahoo.com.
