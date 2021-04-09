Tanner Brown, 25, of Cobleskill, pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 7, in federal court in Syracuse to one felony count of delaying the mail.
The plea was announced Thursday in a media release by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Northeast Area Field Office.
In pleading guilty, Brown admitted that between Jan. 1 and July 24, 2019, while working as a postal carrier for the USPS, he intentionally detained and failed to deliver 5,833 pieces of mail. Instead of delivering this mail to its intended recipients in Onondaga County, Brown drove it to Sharon Springs, where he dumped some of it in a grassy field and the rest of it in a wooded area underneath a pile of discarded tires, according to the release. When agents recovered the mail from those locations, they discovered that much of it was first class mail and that most of it was wet, dirty, and/or covered in bugs.
The charge to which Brown pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. He will be sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby on Aug. 4.
This case was investigated by USPS-OIG, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.