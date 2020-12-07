A former church in Otsego County is among 16 properties recommended for inclusion on state and national registers of historic places.
St. Stephen’s Chapel, in the crossroads hamlet of Maple Grove in the town of Morris, was built as an Episcopal church but is now a private residence.
"The nominations reflect the incredible history found in our state and the stories forged by its people," Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a media release. "Securing this recognition will help protect and preserve such places so this history can be carried safe and intact into the future.”
According to information contained in an application for the designation, the building is "a highly intact example of a small rural church built as a mission chapel supported by the Episcopal Diocese of Albany." During the 1860s and 1870s the application said, the diocese worked to expand and support the church in rural areas of New York.
In Maple Grove, a congregation was established by the 1850s and used a chapel provided by the Washbon/Washburn family, who were longtime and influential members of the community and also Episcopalians with roots in colonial Connecticut. St. Stephen’s chapel was built with aid from the diocese and under the supervision of the Rev. Daniel Washburn in 1889 and replaced the older building, the applications said.
The chapel was built by local craftsmen and is "a neatly constructed Victorian High Gothic-style wood-frame building that expresses both medieval Gothic inspiration and the eclectic tastes of the late 1800s. The Episcopal church was especially fond of this style for new church construction and remodels," according to the document.
The Bishop of Albany consecrated St. Stephen’s in 1896, and it was used as a chapel for about 60 years. The diocese decommissioned the chapel in 1961. Four years later, new owners converted the building with only minor alterations to a summer residence.
The building was constructed with wood, likely from a local sawmill, and built on a foundation of locally-sourced fieldstone. The chapel and its parcel of land were valued at $650 at the time of construction. It stands at 124 County Highway 10, about 600 feet north of that highway’s intersection with county Highway 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.