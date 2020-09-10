A former town of Delhi official is facing a felony charge.
According to a media release from the office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, former Deputy Highway Superintendent Brian Rosenthal allegedly overstated his sick and leave balances by more than 270 hours which could have given him more than $6,000, before his actions were discovered in a joint investigation by DiNapoli, the New York State Police and Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard.
Rosenthal, 63, of Delhi, was charged Thursday with third-degree grand larceny for allegedly misstating his sick and leave accruals from 2015 to 2019, which was revealed during a routine audit and subsequent investigation by the comptroller’s office, the release said.
“Thanks to our staff, Mr. Rosenthal will be brought to justice,” DiNapoli said. “Thanks to the State Police and District Attorney Hubbard for working with my staff to expose this alleged crime.”
“I greatly appreciate the work of the office of the state comptroller in bringing about this arrest," Hubbard said in the release. "The highest standards must apply in public service and public employment.”
This is a developing story.
