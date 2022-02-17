Former DSS commissioner loses legal appeal

Delaware County officials said Thursday a state appellate court has upheld the firing of the county's former social services commissioner Dana Scuderi-Hunter.
"The Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department has ruled Delaware County was justified in terminating former Department of Social Services Commissioner, Dana Scuderi-Hunter and Scuderi-Hunter’s petition to be reinstated and receive back pay was denied," a media release said.
A hearing officer selected by the county initially issued a finding that Scuderi-Hunter should be terminated after a dispute with Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Tina Mole and County Attorney Amy Merklen. Scuderi-Hunter unsuccessfully sued in state Supreme Court to reverse the decision, then appealed to the Third Judicial Department.
