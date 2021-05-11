A former president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will lead the organization while a permanent president is sought.
Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the board of the museum, announced in a media release Tuesday that Jeff Idelson has been appointed as interim president through Aug. 15. Idelson, who served as president from 2008-2019, will begin work on Saturday, May 15.
The current president, Tim Mead, announced on April 16 that he would leave the organization in mid-May, nearly two years after succeeding Idelson. Idelson had retired as president after 25 years with the Hall of Fame, including an 11-year tenure as president.
According to the release, the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors has also appointed a search committee that will identify the museum’s next president. The members of the committee are Clark, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Dr. Harvey Schiller and Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken Jr.
