Former town of Oneonta Supervisor Leslie G Foster died Thursday, April 7, according to his family. He was 85.
Foster, for whom a highway linking Oneonta's Southside to the city is named, served as supervisor from 1971 to 1990.
Foster listed the formation of Oneonta Public Transit, the creation of sewer systems in the town and the creation of the local Job Corps Academy among projects he helped bring to fruition. He worked on those endeavors with former Mayor James Lettis, whose name is on the city highway that connects to Foster Highway.
Foster was also a teacher at Greater Plains School in Oneonta.
