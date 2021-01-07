Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a Morris woman pleaded guilty to stealing money from her school district.
According to a media release, Kristina Hand, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of federal program theft. She was accused of stealing at least $34,000 from her former employer, the Morris Central School District.
The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Thomas F. Relford, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett.
From 2014 through February 2020, the release said, Hand was the treasurer for the Morris Central School District. She admitted that she stole about $24,000 by depositing checks payable to the school district into bank accounts that she controlled. She also admitted to stealing at least $10,000 more by using the school district’s Amazon account and credit cards to purchase items for her personal use.
DiNapoli, in a media release from his office, said, “Stealing money meant for the education of children is shameful. Ms. Hand abused her position to fund her lifestyle at the expense of her community. Thanks to our partnership with Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, the FBI and the State Police, she has been held accountable for her actions. I thank them for their continued collaboration in combatting public corruption.”
Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy is scheduled to sentence Hand on May 11. She faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release.
Hand has also agreed to pay $34,000 in restitution to the school district, the release said.
