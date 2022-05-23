Former SUNY Delhi president withdraws from job in Maine

A former SUNY Delhi president, who left earlier this year after two votes of "no confidence" in his leadership, has now withdrawn from the presidency of a university in Maine.
The University of Maine System Board of Trustees announced Sunday, May 22, that UMS Chancellor Dannel P. Malloy and Trustee and University of Maine at Augusta Presidential Search Committee Chair Sven P. Bartholomew had accepted Michael Laliberte’s voluntary withdrawal from his contract to be the next president of UMA. Laliberte was scheduled to begin work in Augusta on Aug. 1.
According to a media release from the university system, Laliberte will be paid the first year of compensation he would have earned as UMA president, and may be paid additional compensation in the second and third year "only if he seeks but is unable to find employment earning the same or greater salary than he would have earned in his first year as UMA’s president."
That salary was reported to be $205,000.
During Laliberte's time at SUNY Delhi, both the Faculty Senate and Student Senate approved votes of no confidence — information that was withheld from some members of the Augusta search committee.
A joint statement by Laliberte, Malloy and Bartholomew said it was "in the best interests of all parties that Dr. Laliberte voluntarily withdraw from his current contract to be the next UMA President."
The statement went on to say, "This has been a difficult process for all involved and although we believe that Dr. Laliberte has the skills, talent, and integrity to lead UMA, we have decided that it is best that we listen to and support the UMA Faculty Senate in their desire to revisit the search for the next UMA President. We also want to repeat here that we all should have ensured that the entire UMA presidential search committee was fully informed, during the interview process, about the October 2021 State University of New York (SUNY) at Delhi College Senate vote of no-confidence. This was a mistake and has understandably caused a deep mistrust of the search process within the UMA community. We regret this outcome, but believe that this resolution is the right decision for now."
The Board of Trustees will launch a new national search for the president of the University of Maine at Augusta next fall, the release said. The interim president, Joe Szakas, has agreed to continue serving through June 2023.
The State University of New York announced on May 12 that Mary Bonderoff had been appointed as the officer-in-charge at SUNY Delhi while the college conducts a nationwide search for its next president.
