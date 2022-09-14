Delaware County sheriff's deputies said a Masonville man was charged with a felony and other crimes on Sunday, Sept. 11.
According to a media release, officers from the sheriff's Civil Division assisted a property owner with a court-ordered eviction at a residence on state Route 206 in Masonville on Sept. 8.
Several hours later, deputies were dispatched to a reported trespass in progress at the residence. When they arrived, deputies found the former resident, James Cook, 31, inside the residence.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that Cook had used force to re-enter his former dwelling, causing damage to property. It was also revealed that Cook had made verbal threats to the property owner.
Deputies arrested and charged Cook with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of second-degree criminal trespass — all class A misdemeanors — and one count of second-degree burglary, a class C felony.
Cook was arraigned in the town of Masonville Court and remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility, the release said. He is scheduled to return to court on a later date.
