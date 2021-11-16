Residents of the Schenevus and Worcester school districts met at a forum in Worcester to discuss their concerns about the proposed merger between the two districts Tuesday, Nov. 16.
District residents will vote Dec. 1 from noon to 9 p.m. on whether to merge.
At Tuesday's forum, residents heard from the Schenevus and Worcester board presidents about the merger and listened as Capital Region BOCES Public Information Specialist Emily Popek outlined the two boards' Statement of Shared Commitments.
In it, the boards agreed:
• both buildings will be used after the merger;
• the building in Schenevus would keep its name, colors and mascot;
• the federal stimulus money would be consolidated into the merged district;
• Schenevus would be responsible for buying out Schenevus Superintendent Teresa Carlin’s contract and the new district would renegotiate Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzales’ contract;
• employment will be offered to any Schenevus employees who wish to come to Worcester;
• Worcester pay rates will be raised to comparable to Schenevus pay rates;
• a Student Transition Team will be formed to oversee all aspects of student life in a merged district;
• one valedictorian and one salutatorian each for both districts will be honored for the first two years of the merger.
Worcester School Board of Education President William Fisher said that if voters approve the merger, it would keep the community intact as much as possible.
Schenevus School Board of Education President Tim Walke said the two districts have talked about merging for a long time, with the first study conducted in 1974. He said he has been asked several times by Schenevus residents why it's an annexation and not a centralization of the two districts. He responded that the Worcester board told the Schenevus board it had polled Worcester residents, who preferred an annexation to centralization.
"We were broke and had to go forward with the annexation," Walke said. "Bill's always been upfront with me and we have shared values. There are no guarantees. I can't say all of this [shared commitments] will happen."
Before the audience was broken up into different groups to discuss the merger, some residents were allowed to ask questions. One person asked why the shared commitments said "plan" and not "will." Popek said that like all plans, there may need to be adjustments made before the outcome is known.
Another person asked how retirees of both districts would be affected if the merger is approved. Popek said benefit negotiation was still ongoing.
Popek said residents could write their questions down on pieces of paper and they will be answered. She also said the notes taken during the breakout sessions would be released in a few days.
Residents were broken into four breakout sessions at the school and a fifth breakout session in an online format. The sessions were facilitated by Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Superintendent Catherine Huber, ONC BOCES Director of Instructional Support and Success Stacy Ward, ONC BOCES Director of Management Services Lynn Chase, Capital Region BOCES Public Information Specialist Trisha Miller and Popek.
During the breakout sessions, residents addressed by their first names only were able to talk about their concerns about the merger, how they would like to see the district in five years, how they could be involved in the district and how they thought the school boards disseminated information about the merger.
In one breakout room, Schenevus resident Kathleen said: "I feel like we've been cheated by Worcester already because it's an annexation and not a centralization if we merge."
Stacie Haynes, who was a member of the Schenevus Board of Education when it voted for the annexation, said the board was "pushed against a wall. We were scared and trapped to some degree. We had no money. It was either dissolve or go with Worcester's annexation."
Since then, Haynes said, she has gained trust in the Worcester Board of Education, but she added that it still bothers her to see some Worcester teachers telling residents to vote no to the merger and wondered how those teachers will treat the Schenevus children.
Worcester Board of Education member Stacey Serdy was in the room with the breakout session and said that in order for the merger to pass in Worcester, it had to be an annexation. She said if Schenevus merged with Milford or Davenport, those districts would also have asked for annexation. Serdy said her daughter was in elementary school and she was looking forward to her going to Schenevus and being a Dragon.
Following the breakout sessions, facilitators shared what was discussed. All of the sessions said merging would allow each district to offer more courses and extracurricular activities at the high school level and allow for more enrichment at the elementary level. The groups raised additional concerns about taxes and the financial solvency of the merged district.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
