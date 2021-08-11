Foul weather doesn't deter returning fair crowds

The return of the fairs in Chenango and Schoharie counties drew record crowds this week in spite of muggy temperatures and the threat of rain on both opening days.
“The grounds are packed and the rides are going full blast,” Chenango County Fair Board President Mary Weidman said.
The Chenango County Fair, now in its 174th year, kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 11, with harness racing, 4-H shows, a firemen’s parade and fireworks, Weidman said.
The county tractor pull will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, followed by the Empire State Pull at 7 p.m. The New York State Hot Farm Tractor Pull and Chenango Truck Pull will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
Weekend events include the barrel racing at 1 p.m. and the Broken B Rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and the Road Rage demolition derby at 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Chenango County Fair admission is $3 for children ages 6 through 12 and $5 for ages 13 and up. $20 youth passes are available for ages 6 through 17 that include general admission and three grandstand events. Ride wristbands are $30. Parking at the fairgrounds is free.
“We had an unbelievable opening night. I’ve never seen so many people in Cobleskill,” Schoharie County Fair Board President Doug Cater told The Daily Star on Tuesday, noting that tractors were employed to shuttle patrons to and from the parking lots — an unusual demand for weekday attendance.
“People are anxious and excited to get out,” Cater said. “The enthusiasm really built the last year.”
The Schoharie County Fair, nicknamed the Sunshine Fair, will offer one-price admission — $17 on weekdays and $20 on weekends — which covers parking, Dreamland Amusements midway rides, attendance at all grandstand events, nightly musical performances and the Royal Hanneford Circus.
In addition to a kids’ bike giveaway at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and a chainsaw carver and auction Sunday, Cater said, the fair will feature pig races three to four times daily.
“Everybody comes out and gets excited to see the pigs,” he said.
Masks are not required to be worn at either fair, but directors at both have installed several new hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.
The Schoharie County Department of Health will offer free COVID vaccinations just inside the fairgrounds entrance every day from 1 to 7 p.m.
Coleman Brothers Shows implemented extra cleaning and sanitizing procedures for all midway rides, Weidman said, and all midway employees are vaccinated.
“We want to keep everybody healthy, of course,” Weidman said.
The Chenango and Schoharie county fairs will continue from noon to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 15.
Visit chenangofair.com and sunshinefair.org for more information.
