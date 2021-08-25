The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced this week that it has made several grants and is seeking proposals from nonprofits operating in Otsego County for its 2021 awards cycle.
According to a media release, as much as $200,000 will be "invested to build the capacity of the local nonprofit sector to address issues identified in the CFOC Community Survey, such as addressing food insecurity, and promoting affordable housing, economic development, internet access, and other key community priorities the survey revealed."
Awards may be requested in any amount. Awards of $10,000 or less are reviewed by the Initiatives Committee and approved by the Executive Committee, while requests exceeding $10,000 are considered in a special category and require the additional approval of the full board, the release said. There are no deadlines and applications may be submitted until funds are fully committed. To submit an application, visit https://cfotsego.org/funds-and-grants/.
"Our goal for 2021 awards is to build the capacity of nonprofits to advance their work on key issues, like meeting basic human needs, promoting economic development and job creation, and other key issues identified in our community survey," said Harry Levine, CFOC board chair.
The foundation also has remaining COVID-19 funds for further awards to aid in ongoing COVID-19 protection and recovery, the release said. Awards are issued to existing nonprofit organizations operating within Otsego County. Sorry, but no applications can be accepted from individuals. Email awards@cfotsego.org for more information.
Three awards were announced in the media release.
Helios Care received an award of $10,000. Helios Care provides palliative care, an extra layer of care and support to supplement patients’ current and ongoing treatments. The award will be used to purchase software and hardware allowing home health aides to interact with medical records while performing home visits and to help improve the reimbursement process with Medicare and Medicaid.
Dan Ayres, president and CEO of Helios Care said in the release, "Providing state-of-the-art care depends on up-to-date and reliable infrastructure. Helios Care physicians, nurses, social workers, home health aides and spiritual care providers rely on technology to provide care in the home, increasing comfort and improving the quality of life for patients and their families. Upgrading computers used by clinical and administrative staff lets us to serve patients more effectively and efficiently, resulting in more time with them, better care and ultimately, more patients served."
Family Planning of South Central New York received an award of $7,250. FPSCNY has five local medical centers open for urgent gynecological care, UTIs, STD testing and treatment, birth control, emergency contraception, annual exams, free condoms, and more, the release said. The CFOC award was designated to pay for transportation to and from the FPSCNY office in Oneonta, removing a barrier for patients who don’t own cars or can’t drive.
Alexis Savidge of FPSCNY said, “On behalf of our board of directors and staff, thank you very much for this generous funding award. We are pleased to be able to support access to critical care at our Oneonta Medical Center.”
An award from the foundation's COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund supported The Glimmerglass Festival and its Glimmerglass on the Grass season, which took the festival outdoors to address COVID-19 concerns.
Andrea Lyons, executive director of the festival, said, "Funding from the Community Foundation of Otsego County supported the implementation of Glimmerglass Festival's COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, including PCR diagnostic and rapid antigen testing as well as masks, sanitizers and other critical supplies. This support provided a safe path forward during the pandemic to make the 2021 Festival Season possible."
To learn more about the CFOC, the 2021 awards cycle, the COVID-19 Fund or the survey, go to www.cfotsego.org.
