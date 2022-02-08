The foundation that organizes the “Pit Run” in Oneonta has decided to discontinue the event.
A Tuesday media release from the Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation said, “It is with heartfelt gratitude and emotion” that the (foundation) and the Parisian family announce the retirement of the annual Pit Run event.”
The event was established in 1994 to honor State Police Investigator Ricky J. “Pit” Parisian, who was shot and killed when he attempted to stop an armed robbery at a supermarket in the town of Oneonta.
The Pit Run served as the primary fundraiser for a scholarship endowment to support Oneonta High School graduates in their pursuit of higher education.
“We are humbled that the Pit Run has allowed our family to take a tragedy and transform it into a celebration of Rick’s life in a caring and supportive environment within the community,” Steve Parisian, Ricky’s brother and long-time Pit Run organizer and volunteer, said in the release. “We know he would have been proud of the number of individuals that have been impacted by the success of this event. We will forever be thankful for all the wonderful, caring people who became part of the Pit Run family. The friends, volunteers, sponsors, runners, and spectators have made our lives richer and for that we will always be grateful.”
Sid Parisian, Ricky’s younger brother said, “When I look at 28 annual Pit Runs and the impacts it has had on the greater Oneonta community, I am positive that Ricky would be amazed at what has been accomplished in honor of him.”
Nearly 30 students have received scholarship support totaling $295,500 over the years, the release said. More than $356,000 has also been awarded in the form of grants to support activities in the community.
The scholarships will continue, according to the release, which said, “Through the generosity of donors and event sponsors, the fund has grown and will ensure that the mission of the Foundation will continue for years to come.”
