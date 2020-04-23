The Community Foundation for South Central New York has released $50,292 in grants to organizations in Otsego County providing services during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a media release.
Grants include:
• Otsego County Department of Health — $5,000 for a public awareness campaign on social distancing;
• ONC-BOCES — $7,292 for materials to 3-D print personal protective equipment for local health care providers;
• Helios Care, Oneonta — $10,000 for personal protective equipment for hospice staff;
• Catskill Center for Independence — $8,000 for a meal and prescription delivery program to people with disabilities;
• Friends of Recovery Delaware/Otsego — $5,000 for basic needs of clients who are homeless or have substance use disorders;
• Opportunities for Otsego — $15,000 for its community response to COVID-19.
“We have funded projects, programs, and organizations in Otsego County since 2008, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, community non-profits and the people they serve are struggling day-by-day," Diane Brown, executive director, said. "Our community member review panel is meeting weekly to review applications to our emergency fund so we can support as many essential needs as possible.”
To apply for funding, community organizations should go to www.donorswhocare.org and click on the “non-profits apply here” link on the home page, the release said.
The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga counties.
