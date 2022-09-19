The Community Foundation of Otsego County on Monday, Sept. 19, announced grants to three area nonprofit organizations, totaling nearly $20,000.
Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc. will receive $7,400 to replace a 20-year-old telephone system, according to a media release from the foundation.
“Our work is focused on the most basic human need — housing,” Executive Director Tim Peters said. “Our interactions with state and local agencies require us to communicate with them on their level, with the technical tools they use and expect us to employ.
“The ORHA Board and I thank the Foundation for their support and for understanding the crucial role that technology plays in helping organizations like ours sustain and strengthen our portion of the social safety net in Otsego County,” Peters said.
Glimmerglass Film Days, an Otsego 2000 event, received $5,000 for laptop computers used for storing and projecting films. Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope said, “We are deeply grateful for CFOC’s rapid response to our request. CFOC’s vital support will allow Glimmerglass Film Days to take a big step forward in improving the filmgoers’ viewing experience this fall.”
The Oneonta YMCA was awarded $7,500 for computer software to replace obsolete programs that the organization found not to be customer-friendly.
“We heard the frustration of our members,” Executive Director Frank Russo said. “People couldn’t find where a class is or how to reserve a swim lane. and we understand that quality customer service is key to member retention and growth.”
With the grant, the YMCA was able to buy membership software known as Reclique Core. Sourced from the national YMCA organization, it provides “vastly improved customer service,” the release said. Russo said, “The Oneonta Family YMCA is grateful to the Community Foundation of Otsego County for generous and continuing support. They help us better serve our members and the community.”
For more information on CFOC, email contact@cfotsego.org or call Harry Levine, board president, at 607-306-1124. Or contact Jeff Katz, executive director, at 607-286-3750 or jeff@cfotsego.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.