The Delaware County Complete Streets Committee has announced the recipients of its recent mini-grant program.
The program is funded through the Delaware County Rural Healthcare Alliance with grant funding administered by Cornell Cooperative Extension, according to a media release.
The Bovina Speed Radar Sign project was awarded $1,000 to purchase solar-powered speed radar feedback signs with the goal of reducing speed in the hamlet of Bovina, the release said. The project was spearheaded by Peter Manning and Hannah Leighton on behalf of the Bovina Town Board.
The Delhi Sherwoods Bridge pavement painting project received an award of $250 toward the purchase of pavement stencils, paint and supplies to paint yield signs on both signs of the bridge. This proposal was developed by Michael Tweed on behalf of the Delhi Town Board.
The Hancock Beat the Street Project received a $1,400 grant to develop a walking loop within the village of Hancock. Funds will be used for signage and materials to "promote the benefits of walking and outdoor recreation in the built environment," the release said. The project is led by Valerie Senese, economic development director of Hancock Partners Inc.
The Walton Way-finding Signage project, led by Walton Chamber of Commerce President Tara Vitti, was awarded $350. The funding will be used for way-finding signs to the Austin Lincoln Park in the village of Walton to increase park usage.
For more information about the committee, contact Janet Tweed, committee chair, at janetstweed@gmail.com.
