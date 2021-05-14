Otsego County reported six new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 48 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.7% positive and the seven-day average was 1.1%
The county has recorded 4,421cases and 62 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 58 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 22 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,392 confirmed cases and 76 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported four new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 42 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 92 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2.356 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Friday. The county has had 1,660 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the positivity rate dropped to 1.01%, the lowest Since Oct. 10. The seven-day average was 1.22%, the lowest since Oct. 19 and the representing 39 straight days of decline.
There were 1,767 people hospitalized, with 415 patients in intensive care units and 247 intubated. There were 25 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"As we near the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, it is imperative that we remain vigilant in our fight against the virus and continue to adhere to safety measures in place," Cuomo said. "New York was hit harder than any other state in the nation, but thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are seeing a steady decline in our numbers. If you haven't already, get vaccinated so we can continue to make progress toward a healthier, stronger New York for all."
