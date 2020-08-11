Four injured after car hits police vehicle conducting traffic stop

A three-car crash on Interstate 88 in Otsego County left a trooper and three civilians in the hospital Monday night.
A trooper from the Oneonta barracks was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-88 East in the town of Maryland when a third vehicle crashed into the New York State Police vehicle, which had all of its lights activated, according to a media release. The momentum of the crash pushed the trooper car into the vehicle that was stopped.
The trooper was transported to Bassett Medical Center by AMR Ambulance for head and neck injuries, according to the release. The occupants of the vehicle that was stopped, a 21-year-old woman from Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, and her three-year-old child, were transported to A.O. Fox Hospital for head and neck injuries. The driver that struck the troop car, a 32-year-old woman from Richmondville, was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital for injuries to her knee and arms.
The crash remains under investigation. New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
State police reminded drivers that emergency lights, vests or reflectors on the side of the road are a signal to slow down and move over.
