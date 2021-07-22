Nineteen new COVID cases, but no new deaths, were reported in the four-county region over the past week.
Delaware and Schoharie each reported eight new cases, bringing their totals to 2,445 and 1,719, respectively since the pandemic began.
There are nine active cases in the Delaware, with no one hospitalized. Otsego reported two new cases, bringing its total to 4,490, with three active cases and one hospitalization. Chenango reported a total of 2,520 reported cases, one of which was new this week, and six active cases, and one hospitalization.
There have been a total of 210 deaths, with the most in Chenango with 77, 63 in Otsego, 52 in Delaware and 18 in Schoharie.
The region continues to lag behind the state average in vaccinations.
Otsego County has the highest percentage of population with at least one dose, at 55.2 percent, followed by Chenango at 52.4%, Schoharie at 49.1% and Delaware at 47.9%
The Chenango County Health Department will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic, open to those 12 and older, at the former Norwich Label Shopper in the South Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31.
To register, visit co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing/covid19.php#tab-3
The vaccine is free. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All attendees must wear a mask on site. The Health Department will not collect insurance information. The second dose will be Aug. 21 at the same location.
For more information, call the county Health Department at 607-337-1660 or email covid19@co.chenango.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.