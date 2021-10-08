All four counties in The Daily Star's coverage area reported COVID-19 deaths this week.
Otsego and Chenango counties both reported new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Delaware County reported one between its reports on Wednesday and Friday. Schoharie County's death toll from the disease grew this week, as well.
The 70th death from the disease in Otsego County was part of the daily report on the county Department of Health website.
The report said 18 new cases were reported Friday. There were 108 active cases, with six people hospitalized.
The county has recorded 5,582 cases of COVID-19 since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County authorities on Friday announced another county resident had died of COVID-19.
"Late yesterday our team confirmed the 86th Chenango County resident death attributed to COVID-19," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our sympathies go out to those grieving at this time."
The announcement was part of a report that said the county had 135 active cases, including 43 in vaccinated people. Three people were reported as hospitalized, two of them vaccinated. There were 341 people under active quarantine.
Chenango has recorded 4,419 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Delaware County Public Health reported the county's 56th COVID death in a report released Friday, covering the previous two days.
There were 36 new cases in the county during that time and 170 active cases at the time of the report. Seven people were being treated in hospitals and 290 were under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware has recorded 3,412 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported a death earlier in the week, bringing its total to 21.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 85% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"As we reach this milestone of 85 percent of New Yorkers with at least one dose, we are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal," Hochul said in a media release. "While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you're in a high risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe."
A media release from Hochul's office said 5,654 new cases were discovered Thursday.
There were 42 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state Thursday, 2,175 people hospitalized and 474 patients in intensive care units.
A total of 44,802 New Yorkers have died of COVID-19 since tracking of the disease began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.