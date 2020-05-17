There were four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area over the weekend.
Chenango County reported one new case Saturday and two more on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 115.
There were three people under precautionary quarantine and 33 under mandatory quarantines as of Sunday. The number of patients hospitalized was five, up from four on Friday. There have been 82 people who have recovered from the disease. Four have died.
Health department officials said 1,853 tests had been performed on county residents.
Delaware County reported one new confirmed case on Sunday, bringing its total of positive results to 65.
There have been 52 people discharged after recovering from the disease, there are three hospitalized and six isolating at home, Four people have died.
There were 4 people under mandatory quarantine on Sunday, and two on precautionary quarantine. A total of 1,354 tests had been conducted, with 1,255 negative results. There were 15 tests pending on Sunday.
Otsego County did not announce numbers over the weekend. On Wednesday, the Health Department announced there had not been any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.
There have been 62 confirmed cases in the county, and only one active case, a person who was still in the hospital on Wednesday. There have been four deaths and 57 people recovered. There were three people in quarantine, and 273 have been released. There have been 1,914 negative tests reported.
Schoharie County also did not announce numbers over the weekend. As of Thursday, the total number of Schoharie County residents who have tested positive to 44, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
According to a post on the county Department of Health page on Facebook, officials have notified all individuals who were in close contact and have an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Schoharie County, two are still in isolation, 41 have recovered and are off isolation, and one died. Eight people have required hospitalization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.