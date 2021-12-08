Three local counties reported COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as the region passed 20,000 recorded cases since the pandemic began
"This morning our team confirmed the 92nd Chenango County Resident death attributed to COVID-19 infection," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Please join us in extending our thoughts and prayers to the those affected."
The county reported 321 active cases, 75% of which were in unvaccinated people. There were eight people hospitalized — none of them vaccinated — and 710 under active quarantine.
Delaware County also reported a death, bringing its total to 79.
According to a Wednesday media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 379 active cases in the county, including 84 new cases since Monday. there were 16 people hospitalized and 437 under mandatory quarantine. The testing positivity rate in the county was 11.5%.
Only 53.7% of Delaware County's total population is vaccinated, the report said. Seventy-nine percent of the positive cases are in unvaccinated people.
Schoharie County reported two new deaths during the past week, bringing its total to 26.
While Otsego County did not report any deaths Wednesday, it did report 52 new cases. There are 386 active cases and 12 people hospitalized, according to the Otsego County Department of Health website. The county had a seven-day average of 9.5% positive tests.
Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 18 and older on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the DCMO BOCES Harrold Campus, 270 BOCES Drive, in Sidney Center. Janssen (Johnson & Johsnon) and Moderna first or second shots, will be offered on a walk-in basis only.
Moderna boosters will be available from 10 to 11a.m. Registration is required. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4pn2pd5k to register.
Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are eligible for a single booster dose six months or more after the initial series.
Those who received a primary dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, are eligible for a single booster dose at least two months after first dose.
Those attending should bring a copy of previous shot records to prove eligibility for the booster.
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 40 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Six more cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in New York City.
"Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same," Hochul said in a media release. "We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let's use them. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together."
Hochul said 138,694 vaccine doses had been administered over the 24 hours prior to her Wednesday afternoon report.
