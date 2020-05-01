Chenango County reported the death of a fourth resident Friday due to complications from a COVID-19 infection.
The Chenango County Health Department reported 98 total COVID-19 cases Friday, up one from the day prior. Of those, seven are hospitalized and 68 have recovered.
Nineteen individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 56 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. The county has conducted 789 tests to date.
Delaware County announced zero new positive COVID-19 cases Friday. The countywide total remains at 60, plus 12 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Two residents are hospitalized, nine are isolating at home, four are deceased and 45 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-four residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine.
The county has conducted 755 tests to date, 669 of which have yielded negative results and 13 of which have results pending.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Friday, but the county website reported 62 confirmed cases, 46 recoveries and four deaths.
Schoharie County announced one new COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the countywide total to 40, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill. Ten new cases were announced this week.
Four individuals remain in isolation, 35 have recovered and one is deceased, according to a media release. Eight individuals have required hospitalization to date. Twenty-two individuals remain under quarantine and 168 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
