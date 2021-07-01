Live music, a parade, entertainment and fireworks will highlight Oneonta's Hometown Fourth of July Festival this weekend that will honor hometown heroes.
“We did nothing last year for obvious reasons,” David Hayes, a First Night committee member said. “This year we have a robust schedule of events. We will have a parade, live entertainment and a boisterous fireworks display.”
The festivities will begin Friday evening with a concert by country music singer Michael Christopher at 7:30 in Neahwa Park. According to Christopher's website, he plays a “guitar-heavy, rock-edged sound,” and has opened for some country stars including Lonestar, Jamey Johnson and Phil Vassar.
On Sunday, events will begin at 1 p.m. with the parade. Hayes said the parade lineup will begin at noon near Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center on Market Street, and will the parade will proceed up Main Street to Neahwa Park.
“We have close to 100 entries with local businesses, community groups and fire departments,” Hayes said. He said anyone still wishing to be in the parade can show up before 1 p.m. and will be added to the lineup.
He said after the parade there will be a salute to hometown heroes, the people who were instrumental in helping the area during the past 15 months.
“We will honor the supermarket cashiers, fast food workers, first responders and medical staff,” he said. “The people who stepped up during the past year.”
He said local heroes can pick up a sticker to wear around the park during the festival, will be acknowledged from the main stage and are also eligible to receive door prizes, which will be drawn just before the fireworks display.
Sunday's entertainment schedule is as follows: Pam West singing children's songs at 2 p.m., Ana Laura Gonzalez and Julie Licata performing on the flute, percussion and marimba at 3:10 p.m.; DrumQuest with Jimbo Talbot will perform at 4:10 p.m., Stan Fox Quartet will perform at 5:10 p.m.; DrumQuest will perform a second set at 6:20 p.m. and will perform an improv set at 7 p.m.; Alex Torres will perform at 7:30 p.m.; Mayor Gary Herzig will speak at 9 p.m. and door prizes for essential workers will be drawn; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; Mopar Cams will perform at 10 p.m. as will Kosmic Karma.
According to a media release from the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County, Herzig, Len Carson, Joe Ballard, Tom Molle, Mark Pawkett, Ryan Ceresola, Cam Hayes, Jim Maloney and Dan Butterman volunteered to be in a dunk tank for a fundraiser for the organization. The price for a chance to dunk one of the volunteers is $2 per throw, three throws for $5, or $10 for unlimited throws until the person is dunked.
The Hometown Fourth of July Festival isn't the only festival taking place in Oneonta this weekend. There will be a festival on Main Street, which will be closed, Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. According to a media release, there will be three stages set up for 10 hours of music. In addition, there will be juggling, face painting, artists, vendors, retail sales specials, ice cream, barbecue and outdoor dining and an All-American Picnic Games Challenge. For a schedule of activities, visit 8thwardoneonta.com/meet-me-on-main.
In addition to Oneonta's festivities, several other communities have fireworks and festivals planned for this weekend.
• Delhi will have fireworks Friday night at dusk as part of its Fair on the Square and bicentennial celebration.
• The East Branch Fire Department will hold its annual Firemen's Field Days July 2 and 3 at Humble Park, O&W Road in East Branch. It will begin at noon Friday and run until midnight and will start at 8 a.m. Saturday and last until midnight. Highlights include a cornhole tournament all day Saturday and a firefighters parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will be shot off both nights.
• The Davenport, East Meredith and Pindars Corners fire departments will present a fireworks display Saturday at Gerster Trucking Inc. at 12871 state Highway 23 in Davenport. Members of the departments will assist with parking along Charlotte Creek and Highpoint roads.
• The Margaretville Fire Department's annual field days, held at Margaretville Village Park behind Freshtown supermarket, includes fireworks Saturday and Sunday nights.
• Instead of hosting the annual July 4th parade, the town of Springfield will have a drive-by parade. Six residents decorated their homes with the theme of Essential America and the town is asking people to drive by their homes and vote on the best decorated one. There will also be a drive-thru Brook's chicken barbecue on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Community Center.
• The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fireworks display that will take place July 5 at dusk over Lakefront Park at 1 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
• The Canadarago Lake Recreation Committee and Susan March will have a fireworks display over the lake on Saturday, July 3 at 10 p.m.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
