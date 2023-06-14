For the fourth year in a row, a community celebration of Juneteenth is scheduled for Saturday — rain or shine — in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Celebrated June 19, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when U.S. soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to approximately one quarter of a million enslaved people that slavery had been abolished.
Community organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels has been the lead coordinator the Juneteenth events in Oneonta since 2020.
She said she expects about 500 people to attend Saturday’s festival, which is slated to run from noon to 5 p.m. with a morning yoga session at 11 a.m.
“Everyone’s encouraged to socialize, talk, build community,” Sangetti-Daniels said. “Part of the festival itself is to build and maintain the Black community already existing in Oneonta, so this will be a good time for everyone to get to know each other if they haven’t already met.”
Several community organizations have signed on to staff interactive booths with games and other engaging activities.
Planned entertainment includes musical performers, poets, a DJ and rappers.
Food vendors from local Black-owned or Black-run businesses have planned a variety of menus — beef patties and cocoa bread, jerk chicken, tamales and sweets, along with gluten-free and vegan options.
“A festival goal of ours is increasing accessibility,” Sangetti-Daniels said, “just trying to really welcome everyone.”
That includes featuring food from Azul, an Oneonta Mexican restaurant.
“We’re really trying to draw a little bit of attention on behalf of the Latinx community that’s also Black,” she said. “Sometimes they get excluded from being Black because they are [also] Latin, so that’ll be like the festival’s welcoming olive branch.”
Another way organizers are working to make the festival as accessible as possible is making the event free, including the food, and event-goers can even pick up a special T-shirt.
Accessibility is partly why the festival is free, Sangetti-Daniels said.
“The other part of making sure it’s free is the idea that money and profit shouldn’t be exploited,” she said, “especially with the history of Juneteenth and how our labor has been exploited for work and profit. We really try to eliminate that from the space we’re creating.”
The event is funded through grants from local community groups and foundations, plus donations accepted at the festival. She said that it costs about $15,000 to put on.
Sangetti-Daniels said that she got involved in activism through the Black Lives Matter movement, but the catalyst for organizing a local Juneteenth commemoration was the 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after being pinned down during an arrest.
“I don’t live there, but it still affected me very significantly,” she said.
The Juneteenth celebration in Oneonta she organized in 2020 was “more like a rally,” she said, that came about after conversations with family and friends about how to “find purpose for this anger we were feeling.”
“Community action was our outlet,” she said.
After the inaugural event, the organizers wanted to bring the focus of the event to highlighting Black joy and community, turning the commemoration into a festival, she said.
“I think, especially after the pandemic, we’ve kind of lost community-based activities or conversations,” she said, “and we kind of all started operating in our own world. I just try to bring everyone together.”
It takes a lot of community togetherness to bring something like the Juneteenth festival to fruition, which is powerful in itself.
“It’s empowering to the community to know [that] we can do whatever we want,” she said. “We’re creating this incredible free space for us to come and celebrate Black joy. I think that’s kind of radical in itself, especially in a predominantly white area.”
For more information, visit www.juneteenthoneonta.com or follow on Instagram at @oneontajuneteenth.
