A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta will conducting a water flow test of its fire sprinkler system on Monday, July 25, at about 6 p.m. The test will last one to two hours, according to a media release.
Residents in the immediate area may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or a slight discoloration of water during and directly following the testing period. The safety of the water will not be compromised during that time, the release said.
Questions should be directed to Amanda Twible, plant operations coordinator at the hospital, at 607-431-5405.
