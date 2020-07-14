A.O. Fox Hospital will conduct a water flow test of its fire sprinkler system on Thursday, July 16, at about 6:30 p.m. The test will last one to two hours.
According to a media release, residents in the area around the hospital may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or a slight discoloration of water during and directly following the testing period. The safety of the water will not be compromised, the release said.
Direct any questions to Kelsea Webster, physical plant/safety coordinator, at 607-431-5405.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.