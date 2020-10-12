A.O. Fox Hospital will conduct flow tests of its fire hydrants on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
According to a media release, residents in the area of the hospital may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or a slight discoloration of water. The safety of the water will not be compromised during that time, the release said. Drivers should anticipate slight delays proceeding through the area for the duration of testing.
Direct any questions to 607-431-5405.
