Bassett Healthcare Network’s FoxCare Center in Oneonta will re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 17, including FoxCare Fitness, according to a Monday morning media release.
A boil water advisory will remain in effect until at least Wednesday, Aug. 18. The facility was closed when a water pump at the site failed.
Pharmacy patients are encouraged to call Bassett Healthcare Network’s Cooperstown clinic at 607-547-5127 for immediate medication assistance, Monday, Aug. 16.
