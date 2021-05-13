Franklin church chosen for $3K 'sacred sites' grant

A Franklin church is among 17 “sacred sites” to receive grants from The New York Landmarks Conservancy.
The Community Bible Church in Franklin will receive $3,000 to help fund stained glass restoration, according to a media release.
The Community Bible Church is a Greek Revival-style, wood-frame, clapboard-sided church with Doric engaged columns and entablature, built in 1834 by local builder Linus Port, the release said.
Originally a Baptist church, the congregation merged with the local Congregational church in 1918 and, in 1994, voted to dissolve its denominational affiliation altogether.
Its design is typical of many Catskills and eastern New York State 19th century churches built as people migrated west from New England in the decades following the American Revolution, the release said.
“Our grantees help maintain these vital institutions as they serve their congregations and communities,” said Peg Breen, president of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “The social service programs these grantees provide reached more than 175,000 persons during these difficult days.”
The Community Bible Church serves about 100 people outside of its congregation through activities such as an anti-violence program, an annual vacation bible school and a weekly Zoom bible study, the release said. The church is also an emergency evacuation site.
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, along with technical assistance, and workshops.
Since 1986, the program has pledged 1,578 grants totaling more than $14.9 million to 836 religious institutions statewide.
The current round of funding provided grants totaling $267,000 to historic religious properties throughout New York state.
