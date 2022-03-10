Franklin Democrat announces Assembly run

Nicholas Chase, a substitute teacher at Franklin Central School, has declared his candidacy for state Assembly representing the Democratic Party in the newly drawn 102nd district, composed of Greene and Schoharie Counties, as well as parts of Albany, Delaware, Otsego, and Ulster Counties.
Chase made the announcement on a March 10 media release. He is seeking a seat held by incumbent Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie.
“I was raised on a small farm in Delaware County. When the pandemic hit, I found employment in a field that needed employees badly, education," he said in the release "My employment there has inspired me to run for this office. As a state, we have a lot to fight for. I’m running because I’d like to ensure that life in Central (New York) works for my students, post-high school.”
Chase said one of the biggest problems is the lack of population growth in the upstate region.
"This leads to less representation in Washington. Republicans and Democrats can both agree on this issue, and need to work together to rectify it," the release said.
“First and foremost, we want to navigate our state out of this pandemic, and rectify the educational, societal, and economic impacts it has unleashed on us. We want our children to have access to broadband internet to bolster the quality of their education. We want our farm kids to be able to inherit their farms, work hard to put food on our table, and make a comfortable profit while doing so.
"We want our children to grow up knowing that they can go to the doctor without fear of how they’re going to pay for it. Most importantly, we want our children to see people with morals and compassion leading the way to a better future for all of us. We all want the same thing, a better place for all of us to live and raise our families, let’s put our differences aside and work for it,” he said.
