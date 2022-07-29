The Franklin Rotary Youth Exchange Program will return after a hiatus of several years.
According to a media release from the Franklin Rotary Club, Griffin Leddy, who has completed his sophomore year at Franklin Central School, has
been selected by Rotary as this year’s outbound RYE student. He will travel to Silkeborg, Denmark, in August to spend a year at a participating local school there and live with several host families.
Gary Orton, Rotary Club treasurer and chair of the RYE Program, said, “We are delighted to have RYE back and are looking forward to a fulfilling and exciting year for outbound student Griffin and his host families”.
Orton said an inbound student from an exchange school in the host country would normally attend Franklin Central School during the upcoming year and live with local host families, but it was not possible to arrange that this year. “We hope to have both inbound and outbound students in RYE in the future," he said.
Leddy said, “I’m honored to be part of the program and excited to be spending a full year in Denmark. I’m looking forward to meeting new friends and learning more about the language and culture.”
Leddy, who has some Danish heritage, may also have the opportunity to see relatives living in Denmark during the coming school year, the release said.
Youth exchanges between Rotary clubs began in Europe in 1929. Franklin Rotary Club joined the program in 1963, sending its first outbound student to Switzerland.
“RYE promotes leadership skills development and a world perspective," Orton said. "Participation as an outbound student or hosting an inbound student is an enriching and unforgettable experience and is also a positive addition to future college or job applications.”
Potential outbound students ages 15 to 18 can apply through the Rotary website or by contacting a Rotary member. For more information, contact Orton at 607-287-8827, visit https://rotarydistrict7170.org, contact the club at franklinrotary7170@gmail.com, or find the club on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.