Buses belonging to the Franklin and Roxbury central school districts were involved in accidents Thursday morning.
According to Roxbury Constable Stephen Williamson, a Roxbury Central School bus was struck on state Route 30 between Grand Gorge and Roxbury. He said while Cynthia Whitney, 63, of Roxbury had stopped the bus to pick up a student, John Barnett, 37, of Vega, "slammed into the back of the bus. His whole hood was under the bus."
The Roxbury and Grand Gorge fire and EMS departments responded to the scene, as did a paramedic from Stamford, Williamson said. He said there were 28 students on the bus who needed to be checked for injuries. The district sent a second bus for the students once they were evaluated by the EMS crews and cleared. Superintendent Jeffrey Bennett also responded to the accident scene, he said.
"Everything ran smoothly," Williamson said. "Students were put on the other bus when they were checked out. I am proud and happy with how everything went this morning."
Bennett agreed. "The EMTs did a great job," he said. He said a counselor from ONC BOCES was available if anyone, especially the younger students who were on the bus, wanted to talk during the school day.
Williamson said state Route 30 was closed for about an hour. Barnett transported himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released, Williamson said. Barnett was issued a ticket for unsafe speed. Williamson said the accident was still under investigation as the state Department of Transportation has to inspect the bus.
In the other incident, State Police responded to Otego Road in Franklin shortly before 8 a.m. after a Franklin School bus was rear-ended by Adam Davidson, 34, of Oneonta. According to the State Police, the driver of the van was coming down the hill and was unable to stop, and therefore hit the bus.
The driver of the bus, R. Buel, 70, of Franklin, and the seven students on the bus were not injured, police and Franklin Superintendent Bonnie Johnson said.
"The police and EMS arrived and did a great job," Johnson said. "I am glad everyone is OK."
She said the students were on a bus run that goes out of the district.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.