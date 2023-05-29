A Franklin attraction has been bolstered by a grant.
The Delaware County Department of Economic Development has awarded a grant to enhance the Franklin Edible Walking Trail according to a media release from Trail Supervisor Trish Knapp-Tyrell. The total grant, issued through the 2023 Tourism Promotion and Development Grant Program, is for $6,100 of which the community must provide matching funds of $3,050.
The walking trail is part of Franklin Memorial Park and receives funding through the Franklin Improvement Society, which serves as a funding umbrella for the park and other organizations within the community, the release said.
Elements of the project include the purchase and installation of an informational trailhead kiosk and guest registry, an interpretive sign about fruit tree guilds and landscaping, and signage to identify many of the edible features along the trails.
"I'm so pleased with the support that we've received since we started work on the trail project six years ago and am hoping that the greater Franklin community and beyond will step up to the fund raising challenge that lies for us ahead", Knapp-Tyrell said.
Those interested in donating for the edible walking trail may do so by mail at: Franklin Improvement Society, PO Box 166, Franklin NY, 13775.
