There will be a free milk and food drive-thru event at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide food to those in need. American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 3,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of additional food through the local drive-thru event, organizers said in a media release.
There will be 1,080 boxes of produce, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one box, while supplies last.
The school is at 693 State Highway 51 in Gilbertsville.
All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
