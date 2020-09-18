Free rapid testing for COVID-19 will be offered for Otsego County residents next week
The Otsego County Department of Health, Bassett Healthcare Network and state Department of Health have partnered for the testing, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 22 and 23, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Call 607-547-4279 to pre-register for the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.