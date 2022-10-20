Starting Nov. 2, 2022 Otsego County will reinstate all fares on its Otsego Express public transit routes. Over the last six months, Otsego County subsidized fares for all passengers riding Otsego Express buses.
According to a media release, Otsego County funded rides on the route with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding earmarked for public transportation services.
Monthly passes purchased for use during May 2022 will be honored during November.
Fares and transfer rates, effective Nov. 2, are as follow.
Fares:
Adults: $1 route deviation; $2 Otsego Express – OPT transfer: $1.
Seniors: 50 cents; senior deviation; $1 Otsego Express line transfer: $0.50
Riders younger than 6 will ride free. Monthly passes will cost $30.
Otsego Express provides service in Richfield Springs, Oneonta, West Oneonta, Cooperstown, Fly Creek, Burlington Flats, Edmeston, Cherry Valley, Schuyler Lake, Springfield, Worcester, Schenevus, Hartwick, Laurens, Mount Vision, Otego, Unadilla and Sidney.
All Otsego Express Routes can be viewed at www.otsegoexpress.com. Service alerts can be viewed on the website or by searching “Otsego Express Public Transit” on Facebook. For assistance with the route schedules, call 800-388-9853.
Wheelchair accessible service is always available, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.